Where police observed defendant walking in strange manner and acting anxiously, reasonable suspicion supported three pat-downs during traffic stop.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois.On a night in June 2018, Leamon Smith was a passenger in Dalon Naylor’s car when Chicago police officers pulled them over for running a red light. Officers Steven Holden and Dimar Vasquez turned on their body cameras as soon as they initiated the traffic stop …