Where camera monitoring of toilet area of pre-trial holding cell was limited and responsive to security concerns, intrusion on detainee privacy was reasonable.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, Northern District of Illinois.Elizabeth Alicea, Katina Ramos, Michelle Urrutia and Jack Artinian challenge the constitutionality of cameras placed in holding cells in Cook County courthouses. The plaintiffs claimed intrusion upon seclusion under Illinois law. Each holding cell in a …