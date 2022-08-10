Where police dashcam video showed that defendant did not stop at intersection, police had independent basis for arresting defendant and motion to suppress was correctly denied.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.Forest Norville was riding a motorized bicycle around 1 a.m. in Galesburg, Illinois. A police officer recognized him from previous interactions. The officer was aware that Norville’s drivers’ license had been revoked, and so he stopped …