Where police observed evidence possibly tied to shooting of hospital patient through the window of car used to transport that patient, probable cause supported issuance of warrant to search the car and seize that evidence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James P. Hanlon, Southern District of Indiana.Indianapolis police responded to St. Vincent Hospital around 2:15 a.m. on July 9, 2020, after Robert Banks arrived there after being shot multiple times. Upon arrival, officers first spoke with …