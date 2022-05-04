Where officers knew via surveillance that drug supplier was going to meet with dealer to deliver heroin, and that supplier had cast on leg, probable cause to search vehicle later existed when officers stopped car traveling from transaction location and found passenger inside with a cast.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Philip G. Reinhard, Northern District of Illinois.Beginning in February 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted extensive surveillance on Tervarie Lottie, made …