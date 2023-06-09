Where a jacket belonging to arrestee was draped over bar stool he had been sitting on, the jacket’s proximity to arrestee made search of it, which uncovered a gun, reasonable under the Fourth Amendment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois.On Jan. 14, 2022, Arnez J. Salazar was at a bar in Peoria, Illinois. Salazar posted a video of himself online, which Peoria police officers saw, knowing Salazar had an active arrest warrant for traffic violations, …