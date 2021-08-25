Where warrant and affidavit did not condition issuance on specific circumstances, warrant was not an anticipatory warrant with a triggering condition.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.The mother of Edwin Calligan’s girlfriend owned a house in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Jonathan Goehring, a Special Agent from the Department of Homeland Security, obtained a warrant to search the home. The affidavit that accompanied the warrant reported that, 10 days …