Where police officer was present when medical staff directed defendant to spit out item he was concealing, and item ultimately led to defendant’s indictment for possessing automatic weapon, medical staff did not act as agents of police officer.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.A shooting took place outside a bar in Bloomington, Illinois, in the early morning of Jan. 23, 2022. Members of the Bloomington Police Department responding to the …