Where defendant took an unusually long time to pull over and exit vehicle, acted nervously in response to questioning, and had a large bulge in his pants’ pocket, officers had reasonable suspicion to conduct pat down.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.One evening in November 2018, Detective Dirk Fentz of the Brownsburg Police Department in Indiana was on duty and patrolling the area of US Highway 36 and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Fentz …