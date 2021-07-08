Where officer had reasonable cause to suspect a traffic violation had occurred after car spun off into ditch during snow storm, brief detention and driver’s license check were warranted.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.A winter storm on the night of March 1, 2019, made road conditions in Brown County, Wis., treacherous and resulted in numerous accidents and incidents of cars stuck in ditches. Around 11:30 p.m. Lieutenant …