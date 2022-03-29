Where officer asked defendant questions about his travel plans during traffic stop, questioning did not render stop illegal because even though it was repetitive it did not prolong the total length of the interaction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.Raul Ambriz-Villa, Jr., was indicted by a grand jury for possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. The indictment came after Ambriz-Villa was detained during a …