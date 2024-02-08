Where officers discovered passenger of car in possession of contraband during traffic stop, they had probable cause to conduct warrantless search of vehicle passenger was traveling in.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois.In October 2019, Illinois State Police Inspector Evert Nation received information that a male subject known as “Chuck” was distributing methamphetamine in Christian County, Illinois. That same month ISP agents were surveilling a …