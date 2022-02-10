Where detectives asked defendant unrelated questions while writing up warning for traffic stop, those questions did not prolong the stop unnecessarily and district court did not err in denying motion to suppress evidence obtained from subsequent search.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois.Detectives Jonathan Roseman and Matthew Hunt observed William Goodwill driving a white Ford Edge with windows tinted noticeably darker than allowed by Illinois …