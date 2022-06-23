Where officer and CI testified before issuing judge, officer’s failure to disclose CI’s full criminal history did not prevent judge from accessing information relevant to CI’s credibility and probable cause determination, and district court did not err in denying Franks hearing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.Cory Sanford was suspected of drug-trafficking. Police officials sought a no-knock warrant to search Sanford’s residence. Officer …