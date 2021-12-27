Where police officers observe an attempted transaction in a high-crime area, that is sufficient basis for a Terry stop but does not suffice as probable cause for a warrantless search.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.On Sept. 3, 2019, Chicago police officer Fernandez Delgado was driving down Justine Street when he saw Dashon Freeman and another man standing close to one another. The other man was holding cash and Delgado stated he saw Freeman pulling a …