Where smell of burnt marijuana as well as change in demeanor of driver of the car when asked whether police officer could search car’s trunk provided probable cause for warrantless search of the trunk.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois. Kevin Kizart was driving alone at 4 a.m. on Highway 34 in Gulfport, Ill., when Officer Ron Russell stopped him for speeding. Russell approached Kizart’s Kia Forte and, as he talked with Kizart, smelled burnt …