Where the police have a reasonable belief that there is an extant emergency and that it is associated with the area to be searched, they may perform a warrantless search under the emergency aid exception, part of the community caretaking doctrine.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Timothy Joseph Joyce.At 4:15 a.m. on March 15, 2015 Officers Banito Lugo and Anthony Richards responded to a call concerning a battery in progress. Khalid Ali told the officers he had heard from …