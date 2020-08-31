Where police did not violate Fourth Amendment rights of deceased individual when they shot and killed him, even though their actions exacerbated danger of situation. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin. In February 2015, Joseph Biegert texted his mother that he had taken a number of pills in an apparent suicide attempt. His mother, concerned for his safety, called the Green Bay, Wis., police and requested a welfare check. Biegert’s mother …