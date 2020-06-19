Where a defendant is a parolee on a mandatory supervised release agreement that requires consenting to searches of person, property, or residence, the defendant has a reduced expectation of privacy in his residence such that a suspicionless search of his residence is permissible.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed, modified and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.

While out of prison as a parolee on mandatory supervised release (MSR), Rodney Johnson was visited by his parole agent, Tina Williams. Williams, as well as a contested number of other agents, arrived at Johnson’s residence for a compliance check to make sure the parolee was residing at his listed address by looking for mail and property belonging to him there. Williams asked Johnson for some mail with his name and address and he began to search one of the four bedrooms in the residence. Seeing that the bedroom contained “female belongings” Williams asked Johnson which room was his, but he continued to assert the same one.

Williams asked another resident, Johnson’s uncle, which room belonged to Johnson. The uncle identified a different, locked bedroom as Johnson’s. The officers broke the lock and entered the bedroom, finding a gun, ammo and drugs. Johnson was subsequently arrested. He testified the parole agents put him in handcuffs and searched the entire house, including using a pocket knife to “jimmie” a door lock. He claimed none of the belongings were his, and offered no explanation for how his ID was found in the room, but moved to suppress evidence, stating that he had not consented to a search. The motion was denied. Johnson was found guilty and sentenced to seven years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of hydrocodone and three years each for possession of cocaine and cannabis to be served concurrently. He appealed.

On appeal, Johnson argued that the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress, that his counsel was ineffective for failing to reopen the motion to suppress, that the search of his residence violated his constitutional rights and that the state failed to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of possession of a controlled substance. The appellate court addressed each claim in turn, starting with the motion to suppress. The motion was based on the claim that Williams conducted an unconstitutional search and so the results of her search must be suppressed as fruit of the poisonous tree. The appellate court disagreed, noting that Johnson agreed to allow such searches when he signed the MSR agreement, which gave him a reduced expectation of privacy and removed any “special protection” afforded by his residence. Because Johnson’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel and constitutional violation also depend on the allegedly unconstitutional search which was found to be constitutional, the appellate court concluded that these issues too were resolved.

Johnson also argued that the state failed to prove him guilty of possession of 200 grams of hydrocodone because the evidence only indicated that 103.7 grams were found. Johnson sought to have his conviction vacated, but the appellate court instead found that the evidence supported a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, a reduced severity of the same offence.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court, reduced one of Johnson’s convictions, vacated the sentence and remanded the case for resentencing.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Rodney Johnson

2019 IL App (3d) 190582

Writing for the court: Justice Joy V. Cunningham

Concurring: Justices Mary L. Mikva and Sheldon A. Harris

Released: May 29, 2020