Where an IP pen register is analogous to a traditional telephone pen register, third-party doctrine applied and no Fourth Amendment violation occurred because disclosure of the data was not a search.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois.Edward Soybel worked as an IT contractor for W.W. Grainger’s KeepStock business unit from November 2014 until he was fired in February 2016. KeepStock provides Grainger customers with proprietary software and …