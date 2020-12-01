Where deceased individual was actively resisting detention for mental health reasons, police did not use excessive force during struggle to restrain individual.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long, of the Central District of Illinois. Richard Turner was a homeless member of the Champaign, Illinois community and was well-known to police. On the morning of Nov. 16, 2016, someone called the police to check on Turner. Turner was walking through the streets, speaking to …