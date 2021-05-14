Where a defendant is found during the execution of a search warrant on a residence, the warrant need not describe the defendant with particularity so long as the officers find probable cause to search and arrest defendant within the residence searched.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.Chicago police executed a search warrant on an apartment on June 8, 2016, searching for a Black male. Inside they found Ronnie Lance, as well as a box in the bedroom with six …