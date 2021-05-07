Where an officer lawfully observes in plain view an unmarked pill bottle which he has reason to believe contains a controlled substance requiring a prescription, the officer may seize and search it under the plain view doctrine, as its incriminating nature is immediately apparent.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed a decision from 16th Judicial Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler Jr.On May 20, 2018, patrol officer Nicholas Mondek was responding to a call involving two vehicles stopped relating to a possible altercation …