Where jury had decided to side with witnesses who denied identifying plaintiff as person who committed murder, no probable cause existed to justify plaintiff’s arrest and detention.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois. During a gang war in 2009 in Chicago, two people approached a van and opened fire. Zae Russell, Tony Fernandez and Gaurav Patel were in the van. Patel died; Fernandez was shot but recovered; Russell ducked and was not hit. Police …