Where an officer approaches a defendant and has probable cause to believe he has committed a crime, the officer has authority to arrest and search the defendant incident to the arrest even if he did not intend, on initially approaching the defendant, to arrest him for the crime for which the officer had knowledge of probable cause.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent M. Gaughan.On June 18, 2018, Officer Forbes of the Chicago Police Department testified that he and two …