Where a police officer lacks reasonable articulable suspicion to perform a Terry stop, the officer cannot conduct a frisk based on concern for their personal safety during a consensual encounter.The 1st District Appellate court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judges Thomas M. Davy and William Raines.At around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2015, Officer David Bachlar and his partner pulled up by Telly Flunder, who was standing next to a vehicle being refuelled at a gas station. Bachlar testified that they …