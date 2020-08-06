Where officer was entitled to qualified immunity when he shot man who had rammed his vehicle into police cruiser, pinning other officer behind police cruiser door and endangering his life.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois. On the first day of deer hunting season in 2013, Officer Steven Francisko was checking hunters’ licenses to prevent poaching. Francisko saw a van parked on the side of a road; immediately across the road, armed hunters had …