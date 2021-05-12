Where off duty police officer shot at plaintiff who had fired warning shots into the air and then later held plaintiff hostage at gunpoint, conduct did not violate clearly established law.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois.Several people in the early morning hours on a day in November 2014 were loitering outside the Funky Buddha Lounge in Chicago. Fernando Lopez was driving a group of his friends westbound on Grand Avenue when he sideswiped an …