Where defendant could not collaterally attack his sentence on the basis of a new Supreme Court rule because rule was procedural and did not qualify for watershed status.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.

John Worman worked at Winnebago Industries, an Iowa company that manufactures and sells recreational vehicles. Worman’s supervisor, Paulette Torkelson, repeatedly noted Worman’s poor performance and he was eventually terminated as a result. Worman then started his own company and landed a contract to provide parts to Winnebago. That agreement fell through and Worman blamed Torkelson for the demise of the business opportunity. In revenge, Worman allegedly mailed Torkelson a pipe bomb. The U.S. Postal Service intercepted the package and a criminal investigation began.

Worman was later indicted by a grand jury in the Northern District of Iowa. One of the charges in the indictment was for possessing and using a destructive device in furtherance of a crime of violence pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A). The charge brought a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison, and such a sentence is required to be served consecutively with any other sentence imposed.

Worman went to trial and a jury convicted him on all counts. The district court then sentenced Worman to 361 months’ imprisonment, a sentence that was 167 months below the low end of the advisory guidelines range. At the time, however, Eighth Circuit precedent prevented district judges from considering a mandatory consecutive sentence when granting a downward variance on another count. On appeal, the Eighth Circuit therefore vacated the sentence and remanded the case for resentencing. The Supreme Court declined to hear Worman’s appeal. On remand, Worman was resentenced to 528 months in prison.

In 2016, Worman pursued post-conviction relief, filing a pro se motion for a new sentence. Worman sought relief on the basis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Johnson v. United States. This petition was rejected, however, because Johnson had no applicability to Worman’s convictions. Worman did not pursue an appeal. Two years later, the Supreme Court decided Dean v. United States. Dean overruled the Eighth Circuit’s case law prohibiting sentencing courts from considering mandatory minimums when determining the appropriate sentence for the other counts of conviction.

Worman then attempted to pursue habeas relief for a second time. The circuit court denied Worman’s request to file a second § 2255 motion. He went ahead and filed the motion anyway, but the district court denied the motion as untimely. Worman then turned to 28 U.S.C. § 2241, filing a petition for relief under that statute. The district court dismissed the petition, concluding that even though the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dean provided Worman a strong challenge to his 44-year sentence, he could not satisfy the requirements for pursuing relief under § 2241. Worman then appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that § 2255(h) limits second and successive federal habeas motions, and that Worman did not meet either of the two exceptions authorizing a second § 2255 motion. The panel then stated that Worman’s appeal could be analyzed under the framework of Teague v. Lane. The panel stated that Teague requires identification of the rule of law in question and asks whether it embodies an “old” or “new” rule. The panel continued, stating that if a rule is determined to be old, it cannot provide the basis of a claim under the savings clause because the petitioner could have raised it earlier. The panel stated if the rule is new, however, Teague requires determining what type of rule the court announced. If the court announced a substantive rule, which reduces or enlarges the scope of a criminal statute, the decision is always retroactive. Procedural rules, on the other hand, are only retroactive if they are “watershed.”

The panel determined that the decision in Dean announced a new rule, as the Eighth Circuit’s prior approach was not based on existing Supreme Court precedent. The panel found, however, that Dean announced a procedural rule because it concerned only the proper and available scope of discretion district judges can exercise in sentencing defendants like Worman. The panel then concluded by finding that the rule announced in Dean was not a “watershed rule,” because it did not prevent an impermissibly large risk of an inaccurate conviction or changed the understanding of the bedrock procedural elements essential to the fairness of a proceeding. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

John Worman v. Frederick Entzel, Warden

No. 19-2048

Writing for the court: Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Concurring: Judges Michael Brennan and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: March 10, 2020