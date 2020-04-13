Where an officer is responding to an anonymous tip, he may corroborate it with observations of the defendant to justify reasonable suspicion for a protective pat-down.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Arthur F. Hill.

David Carter was arrested on March 9, 2016, after an encounter with two Chicago police officers. Officers Luzadder and Brown were on patrol when they received a message about an anonymous call reporting a white man in a black hoodie pointing a gun at two women nearby. The officers did not find the man at the initial location but after a report that he had been seen nearby, they confronted Carter, who matched the description, a couple blocks away.

Officer Luzadder noticed Carter was holding the right side of his waistband as he approached and testified that, in his experience, this typically means someone is attempting to conceal a firearm. Carter was instructed to approach the squad car with his arms raised. During a protective pat down, Officer Luzadder recovered a loaded revolver. Carter was arrested and charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Carter moved to quash the arrest and suppress evidence but this was denied. Carter was found guilty on all counts, merged into one count of armed habitual criminal. He was sentenced to nine years in prison. Carter appealed.

On appeal, Carter argued the trial court should have granted his motion to quash the arrest and suppress evidence. Carter argued that he was unlawfully detained and the handgun, which was the basis for his arrest and conviction, was obtained as a result of the unlawful detention. Carter argued the uncorroborated anonymous tip was insufficient to give Luzadder reasonable suspicion. The appellate court agreed the tip alone did not provide Luzadder with reasonable suspicion, but paired with the observation of Carter — matching the description and walking in a manner Luzadder understood to be typical of a man concealing a firearm — the appellate court found that Luzadder had reasonable suspicion to justify a protective pat-down, meaning the firearm was recovered during a lawful search and seizure.

Carter also argued the state failed to prove him guilty of being an armed habitual criminal because it never established that he’d been convicted of two qualifying predicate offenses. His previous convictions were for armed robbery and aggravated battery, not offenses specifically enumerated in the armed habitual criminal statute as predicate offenses. However, the statute defines “forcible felonies” as qualifying offenses and aggravated battery qualifies as a forcible felony when it “result[s] in great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement.”

The appellate court acknowledged the record lacked any indication that Carter’s prior conviction for aggravated battery included great bodily harm, permanent disability, or disfigurement. However, defense counsel did not challenge the state’s claim that the aggravated battery conviction was a qualifying offense, and given the lack of evidence in the record, the appellate court found that they could not overrule the trial court’s conclusion.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the judgment of the circuit court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. David Carter

2019 IL App (1st) 170803

Writing for the court: Justice Aurelia Pucinski

Concurring: Justices James Fitzgerald Smith and Mary Ellen Coghlan

Released: March 10, 2020