Where officers activate their overhead lights and pull their car in front of defendant’s vehicle, the defendant has been stopped and the officers must have reasonable suspicion to justify the vehicle stop.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Arthur F. Hill Jr.On June 15, 2017 at 9:40 p.m. Chicago police officers Sharukh Ali and Roger Farias received a “shot spotter” alert based on an automatic system detecting the sound of gunfire. Officers proceeded to the location and …