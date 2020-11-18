Where testimony from two potential witnesses largely conformed with testimony heard at trial from victim, state appellate court did not unreasonably apply Strickland in finding that prisoner had not met prejudice standard.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin. Patrick Gage was charged with four counts of sexually assaulting his daughter, H.R.G. The assaults occurred in various locations over several years, including at H.R.G’s grandmother’s …