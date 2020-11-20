Where plaintiff had only a revocable license and not a lease in property he was staying at, he had no possessory interest in property after being asked to leave by owner and therefore no seizure under the Fourth Amendment occurred when his property was removed from premises.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois.Gerald Dix lived with Theresa Miller in her home in Lisle, Ill. for nearly six years. Their relationship had once been romantic, but at …