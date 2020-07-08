Where police officer spotted air freshener hanging from rearview mirror and initiated traffic stop, stop was justified under reasonable suspicion standard.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois. In September 2018, Napoleon Jackson was driving on the South Side of Chicago with passenger Kittrell Freeman. Jackson was pulled over by Chicago Police Officer Melissa Petrus after she observed an object hanging from Jackson’s rearview mirror that …