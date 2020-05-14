Where a defendant is pulled over by the police and the stop extends past the original scope of the interaction without reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, the defendant’s detention was unlawful and his arrest should be quashed and any evidence obtained suppressed.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Carl B. Boyd.

Mark Cassino was pulled over by a state trooper for speeding while he was driving a rental car. The trooper prolonged the stop in order to contact the rental car company, Hertz, who stated that Cassino was not an authorized driver of the vehicle and asked the trooper to recover it. Cassino was handcuffed and placed in the squad car, while a search of the rental vehicle revealed narcotics. Casino was charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver.

Cassino moved to quash the arrest and suppress evidence, arguing the search of the rental car had been unlawful. Cassino stated that he had informed the officer that he was not on the rental agreement, and that the officer had contacted Hertz despite having no general order to do so and admittedly not suspecting the car was stolen. The officer at no point attempted to contact the listed lessee or asked Cassino how he came to be driving the vehicle. Cassino emphasized that, had it been Cassino’s car he would have been free to go after a ticket, with no search justified. The trial court granted Cassino’s motion.

The state moved to reconsider, arguing that Cassino, as an unauthorized driver, had no expectation of privacy and so lacked standing to challenge the search. The state also asserted that calling Hertz was a permitted ordinary inquiry, such as checking a driver’s license or registration. The motion was granted, but Cassino filed another motion to reconsider, which the trial court heard after the U.S. Supreme Court decided Byrd v. United States in 2018, holding that “mere fact that a driver in lawful possession or control of a rental car is not listed on the rental agreement will not defeat his or her otherwise reasonable expectation of privacy.”

The trial court once again reconsidered, emphasizing the 25-minute delay while the officer contacted Hertz which “exceeded the scope of the initial stop” and granted the motion to quash the arrest and suppress evidence. The state appealed, arguing that contacting Hertz was “within the mission” of the traffic stop, like determining whether the driver was licensed and insured. The appellate court disagreed. The court emphasized that the purpose of license and insurance checks is to make sure that all vehicles are operated safely and responsibly, but that there is nothing unsafe, irresponsible, or illegal about someone other than the named lessee driving a rental car, at worst it is a breach of the rental contract, not a crime.

As the officer never alleged that he had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, and having determined that the stop extended well beyond the original scope of the interaction, the appellate court found that Cassino’s detention was unlawful. Because the original detention was unlawful, the appellate court found they did not need to determine whether Cassino had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the rental vehicle.

Justice Maureen E. Connors dissented, refusing to find the length of the stop dispositive of whether it was justified, and urging the court to reverse and remand the case for hearings on the reasonableness of the nature and duration of the traffic stop.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

People v. Mark Cassino

2019 IL App (1st) 181510

Writing for the court: Justice Joy V. Cunningham

Concurring: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Dissenting: Justice Maureen E. Connors