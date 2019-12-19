Where agents relied in good faith on a Network Investigative Technique warrant to execute searches in districts other than where the warrant was issued, the U.S. District Court did not err in denying motion to suppress.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.The Federal Bureau of Investigation gained control of a child pornography website called Playpen. The FBI kept Playpen running for two weeks from a server in Newington, Va., to …