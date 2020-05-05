Where a suspicionless law enforcement search of defendant’s home was not unconstitutional because it was authorized by statute and extended supervision that defendant was under was equivalent to parole.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.

In June 2018, police officers in Prairie du Chien, Wisc., were summoned to a local business to check on a woman who was passed out in her parked car. The officers identified the woman as Melissa Thomas and called for paramedics to transport her to the hospital. While waiting for an ambulance, the officers found a methamphetamine pipe in the car and suspected an overdose. They also noticed a child’s car seat in the vehicle.

At the hospital Thomas was initially too incapacitated to respond to the officers’ questions, so they returned later that afternoon. Thomas told the officers that she had used methamphetamine in her car that day, and said that she got the meth with her live-in boyfriend Dustin Caya. Thomas also said that she had two children, a one-year-old and a 14-year-old. Thomas gave officers her address and they called in a request for a welfare check on the children.

Sgt. Todd Miller and Deputy Matthew Small of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Thomas’ home. Caya answered the door, sweating profusely, speaking rapidly, with constricted pupils, suggesting he was under the influence of drugs. Miller was familiar with Caya from previous contact with him, and knew that Caya was on extended supervision for a felony conviction. He was therefore subject to a statute which authorizes law enforcement officers to search the person, home, or property of an offender under such supervision if the officer has reasonable suspicion that the offender is involved in criminal activity or is violating a condition of his supervision.

The officers asked Caya about Thomas. Based on the information they had, the officers initiated a search under the statute. The officers located Thomas’ one-year-old in the living room, and methamphetamine and loaded rifles in a bedroom. In a second search, the officers recovered various items of drug paraphernalia, cash, several loaded rifles and handguns, and more than 350 grams of meth. A federal grand jury indicted Caya for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime and possessing a firearm as a felon. Caya moved to suppress, arguing the evidence was recovered pursuant to warrantless and unreasonable searches, or that officers lacked the required reasonable suspicion under the statute. The district court rejected these arguments and denied the motion. Caya later pled guilty, reserving the right to appeal the denial of his motion. Caya was sentenced to 78 months in prison, and he appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating that the search of Caya’s home was conducted under the authority conferred by the statute. The panel then stated that Samson v. California controlled the outcome of the instant case. The panel noted that in Samson, the Supreme Court upheld a suspicionless law enforcement search of a parolee, as the search was conducted under a state law authorizing parole and law enforcement officers to search parolees with or without a search warrant and with or without cause. The panel stated the court had concluded that a statutorily authorized, suspicionless law enforcement search of a parolee was reasonable under the Fourth Amendment due to the strength of the public safety interests. The panel then determined that the Act 79 search of Caya’s home was not unconstitutional and the district judge correctly denied the motion to suppress. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

United States v. Dustin Caya

No. 19-2469

Writing for the court: Judge Diane S. Sykes

Concurring: Judge William J. Bauer and Frank H. Easterbrook

Released: April 16, 2020