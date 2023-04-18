WILMINGTON, Del. — The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox announced Tuesday that the parties “have resolved their case” and dismissed the jury just as the trial was to begin.Numerous outlets reported a Dominion attorney said the settlement amount was $787.5 million.The announcement averts a prolonged trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election. The sudden announcement came …