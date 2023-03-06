NEW YORK — Fox News is on an unlikely collision course with two leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination over the rights of journalists.In defending itself against a massive defamation lawsuit over how it covered false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election, the network is relying on a nearly 60-year-old Supreme Court ruling that makes it difficult to successfully sue media organizations for libel.Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, two favorites of many Fox …