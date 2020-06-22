The franchise agreement 7-Eleven Inc. enters with its franchisees does not create an employer-employee relationship, a federal judge held.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing 7-Eleven of violating the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act.

Plaintiff Niral Patel is trying to recharacterize the profit-sharing arrangement set out in 7-Eleven’s franchise agreement as an agreement to pay wages, Rowland wrote.

But she rejected the argument that the profits 7-Eleven distributes to franchisees are actually wage payments and the franchise fees taken from the profits constitute unauthorized deductions.

“In consideration for being allowed to own and operate a store under 7-Eleven’s brand,” Rowland wrote, “Patel agreed to share profits with 7-Eleven, which are dependent on the amount of customer sales.”

This agreement to split profits, Rowland continued, “is not a wage-payment arrangement.”

She dismissed Patel’s suit with prejudice.

Patel bought a 7-Eleven franchise in Illinois in 2010 through his solely owned corporation, Shanti 11 Inc.

In October 2018, he filed his suit against 7-Eleven in federal court under diversity jurisdiction. The corporation is based in Dallas.

Patel maintains the control 7-Eleven exercises over the revenues and day-to-day operations of its franchises shows that the corporation functions as an employer.

Franchisees are required to deposit their daily revenues into an account controlled by 7-Eleven and 7-Eleven takes its fees and its cut of the profits before paying the franchisees their share, Patel says.

He alleges franchisees are not allowed to use or withdraw funds from their store accounts, but must use whatever standard draw amount 7-Eleven allots them.

His standard draw amount is $0.00 per week, Patel maintains.

He says 7-Eleven controls employee training, selects employee uniforms and determines the types of customer payments franchisees may accept.

The corporation also sets store hours as well as the store temperature, Patel says.

He says 7-Eleven keeps track of the hours that employees work and issues their paychecks.

The case initially was assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang.

In August 2019, Chang dismissed the suit without prejudice.

He followed the reasoning in Enger v. Chicago Carriage Cab Corp., 812 F.3d 565 (7th Cir. 2016), which held cab fares paid by credit card and processed by the cab company before being turned over to drivers are not wages as defined by the Illinois wage law.

Later that month, the case was reassigned to Rowland and Patel filed an amended complaint against 7-Eleven. The corporation filed a motion to dismiss the complaint in September 2019.

In her opinion Thursday, Rowland rejected the argument that Chang misapplied Enger.

Patel argues cases such as his and the one in Enger turn on which party is obligated to make payments rather than the origin of those payments, Rowland wrote.

“It is Patel who conflates the concepts of origin and obligation,” she wrote.

Rowland acknowledged the franchise agreement obligates 7-Eleven to make payments to Patel and that the cab company in Enger was obligated to pay credit card fares to its drivers.

In both cases, however, “the company’s obligation to pay the plaintiff arose from — i.e. originated from — the passengers or customers,” Rowland wrote.

And she wrote the amount of money 7-Eleven is required to pay Patel depends on the amount of money customers spend at his store.

“If no one made a purchase at the store there would be no profit to split and, consequently, no obligation for 7-Eleven to remit payment to Patel,” Rowland wrote.

“Due to the dependency on customer sales, this [c]ourt concluded that what 7-Eleven is obligated to pay Patel under the franchise agreement is not a wage.”

The case is Niral Patel v. 7-Eleven Inc., No. 18 C 7010.

An attorney for Patel, Shannon E. Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Riordan P.C. in Boston, maintained Rowland interpreted Illinois wage law too narrowly.

“The judge said the complaint could not even go forward because there was no agreement by 7-Eleven to pay its franchisees, since their pay was based on how much revenue the business earned,” Liss-Riordan said in a statement.

“But that’s true for any commissioned employee — as well as many misclassified independent contractors.”

She said Patel will appeal the ruling.

The lead attorney for 7-Eleven, Norman M. Leon of DLA Piper, declined to comment.