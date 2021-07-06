Marisol Victoria worked as a food service employee for Trinity Service Group Inc. She was represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 99.As a unionized Trinity worker, Victoria enjoyed a paid leave program that differed from the paid leave Trinity provided to its non-union workers.In December 2017, Victoria noticed a discrepancy regarding her paid leave between what was reflected in her timecard versus the company’s records.She confronted her manager, Sergio Rivera, about the discrepancy.Rivera …