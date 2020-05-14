The Trump National Labor Relations Board is at it again, burying another Obama-era precedent that many viewed as hostile to employer rights.

This time, the NLRB ruled that, contrary to board precedent established just a few years ago when Democrats controlled the agency, employers under the appropriate circumstances do not violate the National Labor Relations Act when they prohibit their employees from discussing certain internal company investigations. Securitas Security Services USA, 369 NLRB No. 57 (April 14, 2020).

The security firm Securitas Security Services employed a security officer named David Brown. Brown filed a race discrimination complaint against his supervisor and Securitas commenced an investigation. As part of the investigation, a Securitas branch manager and human resources manager interviewed security office Ryan Murphy, the only third-party to have witnessed the argument between Brown and the supervisor that gave rise to Brown’s discrimination allegations.

The branch and human resources managers orally instructed Murphy not to discuss the argument or Securitas’ investigation of it with anyone. Murphy emailed a written statement about the argument to the human resources manager, along with about a dozen questions regarding the scope of the company’s gag order.

The human resources manager responded with her own email, informing Murphy that all were barred from talking about the incident during the ongoing investigation. She also noted that if people started talking about the incident after the investigation concluded, and the conversations were to become a distraction, the company could initiate discipline.

Murphy never was disciplined with regard to the matter but still filed an unfair labor practice charge against Securitas with the NLRB. The board’s prosecutorial arm, the Office of the General Counsel, found merit to Murphy’s ULP and filed a complaint against Securitas. An NLRB administrative law judge found for the general counsel and Murphy.

Among other things, the ALJ applied the Obama-era case Banner Estrella Medical Center, 362 NLRB 1108 (2015) to determine that Murphy’s right to discuss Brown’s argument and the employer’s investigation of it outweighed Securitas’ proffered justifications for the gag rule: to ensure that the investigation itself was not tainted and to protect Brown’s privacy.

Securitas appealed the administrative law judge’s decision to the NLRB itself. While the appeal was pending, the board in December 2019 overruled Banner, finding that employers, such as Securitas, generally can stop employees from discussing internal investigations, provided the gag rules apply only while the investigations are ongoing. Apogee Retail LLC, 368 NLRB No. 144 (2019).

Applying the new Apogee standard, the NLRB found that Securitas’ investigation confidentiality instructions to Murphy did not violate the act. Per the board, the email evidence clearly established that confidentiality was to be maintained only during “the time of the investigation.” Such a policy, the board found, was of a type “found categorically lawful” in Apogee.

The board in Securitas cautioned that while Apogee’s ruling did not extend to employer rules applied to non-participants in an investigation, or that might prohibit employees from discussing events that precipitated an investigation, such matters were not before the NLRB in this case.

Securitas, like Apogee, is good news for employers who are seeking to stop employees from manufacturing evidence during an ongoing workplace investigation.