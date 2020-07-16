The Trump-appointed National Labor Relations Board continues to scale back Obama-era precedents that most employers find too restrictive of their rights to operate.The latest example of this continuing trend is 800 River Road Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Care One at New Milford, 369 NLRB No. 109 (June 23, 2020), which the board decided late last month.The 800 River Road holding explicitly overturns the NLRB’s 2016 decision in Total Security Management Illinois 1, LLC, 364 NLRB No. 106 (2016), which had held that employers …