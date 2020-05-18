Denying Roy Hick’s motion to remand a state court case that Ford Motor Co. (a Delaware corporation headquartered in Michigan) removed to federal court based on diversity of citizenship after an Illinois judge granted John Crane Inc.’s motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade concluded that (1) the fraudulent joinder doctrine applied to John Crane (which, like Hicks, is a citizen of Illinois) because of the “procedural posture” of the state court litigation and (2) the allegations in Hick’s complaint meant that the common-defense exception to fraudulent joinder was inapplicable. Hicks v. Ford Motor Co., No. 20-CV-1019 (February 25, 2020).

Suffering from mesothelioma, Hicks alleged he was exposed to asbestos from (a) Ford’s products when he worked for the city of Bloomington and (b) John Crane’s products from dust his wife brought home on her clothes when she worked for General Electric.

With no evidence to back up his claim against John Crane, Hicks didn’t file a response to its request for summary judgment, though the agreed order said the motion was granted “over plaintiff’s objection.”

Here are highlights of McDade’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The question posed in the instant motion is whether John Crane Inc. remains a party to this case.

Two rules govern the inquiry. First, the “voluntary/involuntary” rule generally bars a case from becoming removable where any non-diverse defendants are dismissed against the plaintiff’s wishes; but voluntarily dismissed non-diverse defendants present no obstacle to removal. Poulos v. Naas Foods, 959 F.2d 69 (7th Cir. 1992).

Where a defendant was dismissed against the plaintiff’s wishes, the doctrine of “fraudulent joinder” nevertheless allows an out-of-state diverse defendant to access the federal court where there exists “a claim against an in-state defendant” but it “simply has no chance of success.” Id. at 73.

This doctrine, however, may be defeated by the “common-defense exception,” where the reasons the diverse defendant argues cause fraudulent joinder of the non-diverse defendant apply equally to the diverse defendant, which effectively transforms the fraudulent joinder inquiry into analysis on the merits. Walton v. Bayer, 643 F.3d 994 (7th Cir. 2011).

The voluntary/involuntary rule

The dismissal of John Crane was involuntary. Although the state court’s order on summary judgment stated it was agreed, the text of the order stated the grant of summary judgment was over plaintiff’s objection. Defendant would therefore be unable to remove the case according to the voluntary/involuntary rule.

The doctrine of fraudulent joinder

The fraudulent joinder analysis is more complex. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has stated: “At the point of decision, the federal court must engage in an act of prediction: is there any reasonable possibility that a state court would rule against the non-diverse defendant? If a state court has come to judgment, is there any reasonable possibility that the judgment will be reversed on appeal?” Poulos, 959 F.2d at 73.

All doubt is resolved in the favor of remand; defendant must show “after resolving all issues of fact and law in favor of the plaintiff, the plaintiff cannot establish a cause of action against the in-state defendant.” Id.

Defendant argues in the present procedural posture, plaintiff cannot possibly get John Crane reinstated in the case because plaintiff’s failure to oppose summary judgment in a written filing acted to admit the facts alleged in the motion for summary judgment and waived the right to appeal.

In support, defendant cites (and attaches) Chambers v. MW Custom Papers, No. 19-CV-5362, a nearly identical case from the Northern District of Illinois where the court held fraudulent joinder allowed for removal.

Plaintiff argues the summary judgment order does not create fraudulent joinder, citing Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Production Design Products, 2007 Westlaw 1021975 (S.D. Ill., 2007).

Plaintiff presents two lines of argument: (1) the allegations in the complaint would be sufficient to receive relief, and (2) allowing removal here would essentially make fraudulent joinder present whenever a plaintiff loses a motion for summary judgment.

The Northern District’s decision in Chambers was, as stated above, on a nearly identical situation to the present case. The court held “token resistance” to the entry of summary judgment at a motion hearing was insufficient to suggest a plaintiff had any chance of success on appeal because “she could not introduce evidence on appeal that she did not introduce in the circuit court.” Thus, there was no chance the non-diverse defendant in that case — which, coincidentally, was also John Crane — would be brought back into the case by appellate reversal.

Additionally, the Northern District rejected the argument that the interlocutory nature of summary judgment orders under Illinois law altered the equation; it held “deciding what might have happened on appeal is a hypothetical exercise to decide whether, when all is said and done, there is any risk that a non-diverse defendant might come back and destroy diversity after this court has come to judgment.”

This court agrees with the Northern District. The clear direction of the inquiry prescribed in Poulos is to determine whether a non-diverse defendant might yet return to the case. Procedural bars may establish a negative answer as much as substantive review.

And the court is not concerned this holding would vitiate the Southern District’s observation that “it cannot be the case that a defendant can successfully claim fraudulent joinder every time claims against a non-diverse defendant fail to or cannot survive summary judgment.” See Cincinnati Ins. Co., at *5. By resting on the inability to win on appeal due to waiver and admittance by the failure to file a written response, there is no danger that a grant of summary judgment alone to a non-diverse defendant will necessitate a finding of fraudulent joinder.

Additionally, because the entry of summary judgment and the failure to file a response are court records fit for judicial notice, finding fraudulent joinder in this context avoids the potentially knotty issues involved in a summary inquiry into evidence beyond the face of the complaint.

The Chambers court also correctly described why the interlocutory nature of a summary judgment order does not prevent a finding of fraudulent joinder. But this court was concerned by plaintiffs’ note that he might file a motion for reconsideration “and provide evidence of product identification which was not in the record at the time the court ruled, but which does exist.”

This could bring John Crane back into the suit, destroying diversity. But research reveals it is not a reasonable possibility.

Under Illinois law, “the purpose of a motion to reconsider is to alert the court of newly discovered evidence that was unavailable at the time of the hearing, changes in the law, or errors in the court’s application of the law.” Belluomini v. Zaryczny, 7 N.E.3d 1 (Ill. App. 2014). Indeed, the Illinois courts have expressed a complete lack of willingness to reconsider for any evidence already within a litigant’s grasp:

“Trial courts should not permit litigants to stand mute, lose a motion, and then frantically gather evidentiary material to show that the court erred in its ruling. Civil proceedings already suffer from far too many delays, and the interests of finality and efficiency require that the trial courts not consider such late-tendered evidentiary material, no matter what the contents thereof may be.” Robidoux v. Oliphant, 201 Ill. 2d 324 (2002).

The court therefore finds plaintiff does not have a reasonable possibility of being able to supplement the record. Accordingly, the court finds John Crane was fraudulently joined.

The common-defense exception

The common-defense exception is rooted in Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Co. v. Cockrell, 232 U.S. 146 (1914). There, the U.S. Supreme Court held fraudulent joinder could not be found where such finding “manifestly went to the merits of the action as an entirety, and not to the joinder; that is to say, it indicated that the plaintiff’s case was ill founded as to all the defendants.”

Because it went to the whole case rather than merely the allegedly fraudulently joined defendants, “this was not such a showing as to engender or compel the conclusion that the non-diverse defendants were wrongfully brought into a controversy which did not concern them.” Id.

The exception thus avoids the situation where the district court, in the guise of deciding whether the joinder was fraudulent, steps from the threshold jurisdictional issue into a decision on the merits.

As the 5th Circuit put it: “When, on a motion to remand, a showing that compels a holding that there is no reasonable basis for predicting that state law would allow the plaintiff to recover against the in-state defendant necessarily compels the same result for the nonresident defendant, there is no improper joinder; there is only a lawsuit lacking in merit. In such cases, it makes little sense to single out the in-state defendants as ‘sham’ defendants and call their joinder improper.” Smallwood v. Illinois Central R.R. Co., 385 F.3d 568 (5th Cir. 2004).

Applying the standard to the facts at bar, it is clear the common-defense exception does not prevent removal. Plaintiff’s theory of exposure to defendant’s products stems from his work for the city of Bloomington. By contrast, the theory of exposure with regard to John Crane is plaintiff’s wife “was exposed to John Crane products through her work at General Electric and brought asbestos dust home on her clothing, thereby exposing plaintiff to asbestos through his wife’s employment.”

Therefore plaintiff could fail on his claim against John Crane while succeeding on his claim against defendant. The common-defense exception does not bar the court’s finding of fraudulent joinder.