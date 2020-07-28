This article has been updated with a comment from a Bayer spokesperson.A woman who alleges Bayer Corp. hid the dangers of a birth control device she had implanted must try her case in federal court.
In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland denied Vivian Elrod’s motion to send her products liability lawsuit back to Cook County Circuit Court.Rowland held Elrod fraudulently joined Lindsay Anne Boatwright to the suit as a defendant in an attempt to destroy diversity jurisdiction.Both Elrod and …