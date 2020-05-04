Reviewing the conflicting precedent on the validity of complaints that try to extend the reach of the Illinois Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act with claims for conspiracy to commit fraud and aiding and abetting fraud, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. — ruling in a case where D.A.N. Joint Venture III paid $15,000 for an assignment of a bankruptcy trustee’s right to pursue claims for recovery of $2 million that was allegedly transferred fraudulently by a Chapter 7 debtor with help from a former partner at a Chicago law firm — dismissed the common law claims against the law firm.

Although D.A.N. Joint Venture gets to proceed with claims against the law firm under the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act, the most the plaintiff can recover under UFTA is disgorgement of the amount that the firm received, $55,020 in fees, from the client’s allegedly wrongful transfers. And although the fraudulent transfer statute has a four-year statute of limitations, Dow ruled the UFTA claims against the law firm are governed by the two-year deadline that Section 13-214.3 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure provides for “all claims against attorneys concerning their provision of professional services.” D.A.N. Joint Venture III v. Touris, No. 18 C 349 (March 25, 2020).

The bankruptcy trustee was unable to find an attorney who would pursue the fraudulent transfer claims for a contingency fee. With no other bidders and no objections, the bankruptcy judge approved an assignment of the trustee’s rights under the bankruptcy code to D.A.N. Joint Venture.

Counts 1-4 of its complaint against the law firm were premised on Illinois UFTA, while Counts 5 and 6 alleged conspiracy to commit fraud and aiding and abetting fraud based on the former’s partner’s alleged conduct.

Here are highlights of Dow’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

There is a split of authority on the viability of civil conspiracy and aiding and abetting claims in this context. Compare A.L. Dougherty Real Estate v. Su Chin Tsai, 2017 IL App (1st) 161949; FirstMerit Bank v. Hosseini, 2015 Westlaw 4243484 (N.D. Ill. 2015) (denying motion to dismiss conspiracy and aiding and abetting claims based on alleged violations of the Illinois UFTA); GoHealth v. Simpson, 2014 Westlaw 2866222 (N.D. Ill. 2014) (concluding that an alleged violation of the Illinois UFTA may serve as the substantive claim underlying a conspiracy claim); Colman v. Greenfield, 2005 Westlaw 2592538 (N.D. Ill. 2005) (declining to dismiss, among others, a claim for aiding and abetting allegedly fraudulent transfers under the Illinois UFTA because “a cause of action exists under Illinois law for aiding and abetting”); Rubbermaid v. Robert Bosch Tool Corp., 2010 Westlaw 3834410 (C.D. Ill. 2010) (“The Illinois UFTA does not specifically provide for a conspiracy cause of action; however, the Illinois UFTA may be supplemented by applicable state law claims such as conspiracy and aiding and abetting. Illinois state law does recognize a cause of action for conspiracy to commit fraud. Similarly, while ‘aiding and abetting’ is not a separate tort, aiding and abetting fraud is a separate actionable claim. Furthermore, Illinois courts have recognized civil conspiracy claims as well as aiding and abetting claims against non-transferee defendants where transfers were made as part of a scheme to defraud, hinder, or delay creditors.”) with Audette v. Kasemir (In re Concepts America), 2018 Westlaw 1174900 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2018) (dismissing aiding and abetting fraudulent transfers claim based on 11 U.S.C. Sec. 550 and the Illinois UFTA); Gierum v. Glick (In re Glick), 568 B.R. 634 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2017) (collecting cases); Baldi v. Lynch (In re McCook Metals), 319 B.R. 570 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2005) (determining that there is no aiding and abetting liability for fraudulent transfers because “fraudulent transfer recovery is a form of disgorgement, so that no recovery can be had from parties who participated in a fraudulent transfer but did not benefit from it”).

To piece together the scope of the rights held by plaintiff, the court looks to four decisions of the bankruptcy court in this district — authored by Judges Eugene R. Wedoff, Jack B. Schmetterer, A. Benjamin Goldgar, and Pamela S. Hollis, respectively, in chronological order.

In the first of these relevant decisions, Baldi v. Lynch (In re McCook Metals), 319 B.R. 570 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2005), Wedoff explained the overarching principles reflected in the bankruptcy code and Illinois UFTA provisions through which a bankruptcy trustee — or by extension, a trustee’s assignee — “may recover property that the debtor transferred in an improper manner.”

As Wedoff explained, Section 548 of the code and Section 5 of the UFTA set out the modern formulations of the “ancient principle” allowing avoidance of fraudulent transfers, with the major difference being the “longer limitations period” under the UFTA. As plaintiff asserts, both remedies are available to the trustee (or assignee) under Section 544 of the code.

“If a transfer is fraudulent under Section 548 or Section 5 of the UFTA, a trustee may recover the value of the property transferred either from the transferee or from ‘the entity for whose benefit such transfer was made,’ pursuant to Section 550(a)(1) of the code.” Baldi, 319 B.R. at 587.

In Baldi, one of the parties against whom recovery was sought, an individual named Lynch, “did not directly receive any part of the McCook contract rights” that were transferred to another party. Yet the trustee sought recovery from Lynch as a “transfer beneficiary.”

Stressing the “well-established rule that fraudulent transfer recovery is a form of disgorgement, so that no recovery can be had from parties who participated in a fraudulent transfer but did not benefit from it,” Wedoff concluded that “an actual benefit rather than a merely intended one must be received in order for the beneficiary to be liable under Section 550(a)(1).”

Wedoff also pointed to the “disgorgement-based requirement of actual receipt” in determining that “an award of ‘value’ against a transfer beneficiary should not be based on value that the beneficiary did not receive.” And, significantly for present purposes, in support of his conclusions, Wedoff cited case law “finding no cause of action under New York law against a person assisting in a fraudulent transfer” and “finding no cause of action under Texas law or under the Bankruptcy Act of 1898 for conspiring in a fraudulent transfer.”

The next case in this line is Paloian v. Greenfield, 397 B.R. 891 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2008). In that case, on which plaintiff heavily relies, Schmetterer concluded that the Illinois UFTA permitted a trustee’s claim for aiding and abetting a fraudulent transfer.

Schmetterer reasoned that “the UFTA supplements applicable aided-abettor state law” and cited Illinois state and federal cases recognizing aiding and abetting liability for fraudulent conveyances.

The third case, Gierum v. Glick, 568 B.R. 634 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2017), found Paloian “unpersuasive,” noting specifically that “rather than consider the obstacle that Section 550(a) poses to aiding and abetting claims under Sections 548(a) and 544(b),” Paloian “analyzed Illinois law.”

As Goldgar noted, “Section 550(a) specifically describes what a trustee can recover on a fraudulent transfer claim — and from whom.” He further observed that “whether the trustee is suing under Section 548(a) or under Section 544(b) and the Illinois UFTA, the trustee can only recover ‘the property transferred or, if the court so orders, the value of the property.’” And “that recovery can come only from the initial transferee of such transfer or the entity for whose benefit such transfer was made or from any immediate or mediate transferee of such transferee.”

Tracking Wedoff’s analysis in Baldi, Goldgar next explained that “because the recovery under Section 550(a) is a form of disgorgement, parties who neither received transferred property nor benefited from a fraudulent transfer in some other way are not subject to liability.”

And commenting that “overwhelmingly, courts have concluded that parties cannot be held liable for a fraudulent transfer if all they have done is participate in it,” Goldgar rejected any notion of a claim for damages on an aiding and abetting theory under either the bankruptcy code or the Illinois UFTA.

In the final case, Audette v. Kasemir, 2018 Westlaw 1174900 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2018), Hollis followed Goldgar’s analysis and conclusion, dismissing the trustee’s claim on the ground that “there is no such thing as a claim for aiding and abetting a fraudulent transfer.” She reached that conclusion after determining the party in question “was neither a transferee of any fraudulent transfer nor the immediate or mediate transferee.”

Here, the complaint alleges that the law firm was the direct transferee of $55,020 of the more than $2 million that plaintiff alleges was fraudulently transferred over the entire time period encompassed within the lawsuit.

Plaintiff’s effort to tag the law firm with liability beyond the amount that it actually received by pursuing civil conspiracy and aiding-and-abetting theories runs contrary to the proper analysis, set out in Baldi, Glick and Audette, for claims arising under the authority of bankruptcy trustees to set aside fraudulent transfers under the Section 544 of the code and the Illinois UFTA.

As an assignee of the Chapter 7 trustee, plaintiff must proceed on the “disgorgement” model set out by Wedoff and followed by Goldgar and Hollis, even if that model might be at odds with some of the Illinois state and federal cases cited in Schmetterer’s decision in Paloian. For these reasons, the law firm’s motion to dismiss Counts 5 (civil conspiracy) and 6 (aiding and abetting) is granted.