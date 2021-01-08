Back in the day — and I mean BACK in the day — when I was growing up, there was no such thing as television.What we kids had back then was radio (that’s a TV without pictures). It was a time known as “The Golden Age of Radio,” which, lasting from the early 1920s through the 1950s, had many of us, along with 80% of Americans, sitting every night with our families listening in our living rooms on our Zeniths, Admirals, Emersons, Philos or Crosleys, to such shows as “Lux Radio Theatre,” “Ozzie and Harriet,” “The Chase and …