It looks like the tumultuous presidential election of 2020 is finally grinding to a conclusion.In the wake of not having any live theater, I have written about a number of dramatizations which I saw as relevant to today’s headlines.There was the populist demagogue of “A Face in the Crowd,” the attack on scientific fact in “Inherit the Wind,” the threat of fascism in “It Can’t Happen Here,” and the competitiveness of a presidential campaign in “The Best Man.” Along the way there were the consequences of political …