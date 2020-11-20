I hope you have had the chance to view PBS’ “Great Performances” documentary, “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles.”It’s a wonderful look at the origin story of “Fiddler on the Roof,” the musical based on the tales by Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem.The show, with lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, music by Jerry Bock and book by Joseph Stein, opened on Broadway in 1964 and became one of the most beloved musicals of all time — even though it’s about rural Jewish life in early 1900s Tsarist Russia.Its principal character is Tevye, a …