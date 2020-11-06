I wrote this week’s column on the eve of the country’s 2020 election.By you read this, we likely still won’t know whether the most important presidential and congressional elections in our time have ended favorably or in turmoil.As I believe I live in the greatest nation in the world, I can’t help but recall those famous words of Charles Dickens — “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” The words that followed were as important as well: “(It) was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the …